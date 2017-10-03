Now that the world has had some time to absorb the passing of rock icon Tom Petty, tributes that are more than just a simple tweet are beginning to flood in — although the many tweets that came from across the music world were thoughtful and sincere. For instance, Mark Ronson shared a few lengthy posts about Petty’s impact on him, and Coldplay covered “Free Fallin’” with R.E.M.’s Peter Buck. Now, The National’s Matt Berninger and Bryce Dessner have shared a tribute of their own, a simple Instagram video of the two covering “Damaged By Love,” originally from Petty’s 2006 solo album Highway Companion.
Aaron Dessner also posted a video of Berninger getting into the groove and dancing to Petty’s original recording of the song:
Aaron Dessner was one of many musicians to pay their respects to Petty on Twitter, writing, “Wow. Another legend departs. You belong among the wildflowers Tom. Thank you for the music.” The members of The National aren’t just hopping on the Petty mourning bandwagon, as they’ve loved his work for a long time now: Back in 2010, Bryce Dessner joined Bon Iver for a live cover of Petty’s “Crawling Back To You”:
Watch The National’s cover of “Damaged By Love” above.
