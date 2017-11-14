Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Earlier this year James Hinton (aka The Range) teamed with fellow Brooklyn-based producer Jim E Stack for the new tracks “New Lots” and “With You.” Now, ahead of a new remix EP, Hinton has shared the Yaeji remix of “With You,” which you can hear above.

Yaeji’s take hones in on the original’s vocal, making it repeat to the point of hyperventilating, imbuing it with more of a percussive element than it has on the original.

Though the original establishes the song’s dark mood, it’s much heavier in its use of lightning quick drums, that help give that darkness some movement. Those cantering drums are gone here, in favor of providing the song’s brooding bass line a lot more room to breathe in.

The new remix will be featured on an EP of new and unheard remixes of The Range’s songs from French producer D.K., Copenhagen’s Kenton Slash Demon and The Range himself. In addition to Yaeji’s contribution, two of the remixes will be of the aforementioned “New Lots,” and one rework of the song “Florida” from The Range’s Potential album, which came out last year.

Yaeji’s been very busy this year, having just released her excellent EP2 via GODMODE.

The Range’s Remixes EP will be out this Friday, 11/17 via Domino Records.