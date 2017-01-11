Getty Image

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will host a free admission day in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The day’s events will feature live performances, education and family-friendly activities with a focus on how people have used music to amplify their voice and help bring together communities.

The activities will run from 10:15am through 5:30pm, beginning with a showing of the award-winning film Selma, the 2014 movie that chronicles the three month period Dr. King spent in the Alabama city campaigning to secure equal voting rights. The educational offerings include three sessions: “Ladies First: Women in Hip-Hop,” “Rock & Roll and the Civil Rights Movement” and “Cleveland Is the City,” a celebration of the city’s place in music and the people and artists who helped create its identity, from “Screamin’ Jay Hawkins to LeVert to Kid Cudi.”

The day’s live music features performances by “Latin fusion and Afro-funk group Timbara, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland performing the music of Chess Records, blues music from Vernon Jones Blue Cartel, and Project EM3, featuring members of the Grammy award-winning Dazz Band.”

The Hall will be accepting donations of hats, scarves, gloves and cold weather clothing for those in need in the local community.

