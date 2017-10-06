The Rolling Stones

While they still haven’t released a record of original material in quite some time, The Rolling Stones have treated their fans to an enormous treasure-trove of live-recorded material over the past several years as part of their “From The Vault” series. Legendary shows from their different runs throughout the 1960s, ’70s, and ’80s have been cleaned up and re-issued on vinyl and through digital medium to the lasting delight of their truest acolytes. Now, today, the band has gone back deeper than ever before, announcing the release of a new album titled On Air, that collects some of their earliest live recordings made while guests on several different BBC programs.

On Air is stretched out to 18 tracks total — 32 on the deluxe edition — and captures their performances on shows like Saturday Club, The Joe Loss Pop Show, Blues in Rhythm, Top Gear and Yeah Yeah between October 1963 and September 1965. Eight of the songs on the collection have never been commercially released before.

All of the recordings have been cleaned up and mixed through a process called “audio source separation,” whereby “engineers at Abbey Road [gained] access to the original instrumentation and voices within each track, so that they could be rebuilt, rebalanced and remixed to achieve a fuller, more substantial sound,” the Stones rep explained.

On Air is set to drop on December 1st. You can-pre-order it here and check out the full tracklist below.

On Air Track List

1. “Come On” Saturday Club, 26 October 1963

2. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” Saturday Club, 18 September 1965

3. “Roll Over Beethoven” Saturday Club, 26 October 1963

4. “The Spider And The Fly” Yeah Yeah, 30 August 1965

5. “Cops And Robbers” Blues in Rhythm, 9 May 1964

6. “It’s All Over Now” The Joe Loss Pop Show, 17 July 1964

7. “Route 66” Blues in Rhythm, 9 May 1964

8. “Memphis, Tennessee” Saturday Club, 26 October 1963

9. “Down The Road Apiece” Top Gear, 6 March 1965

10. “The Last Time” Top Gear, 6 March 1965

11. “Cry To Me” Saturday Club, 18 September 1965

12. “Mercy, Mercy” Yeah Yeah, 30 August 1965

13. “Oh! Baby (We Got A Good Thing Goin’)” Saturday Club, 18 September 1965

14. “Around And Around” Top Gear, 23 July 1964

15. “Hi Heel Sneakers” Saturday Club, 18 April 1964

16. “Fannie Mae” Saturday Club, 18 September 1965

17. “You Better Move On” Blues in Rhythm, 9 May 1964

18. “Mona” Blues In Rhythm, 9 May 1964

Bonus Tracks (Deluxe)

19. “I Wanna Be Your Man” Saturday Club, 8 February 1964

20. “Carol” Saturday Club, 18 April 1964

21. “I’m Moving On” The Joe Loss Pop Show, 10 April 1964

22. “If You Need Me” The Joe Loss Pop Show, 17 July 1964

23. “Walking The Dog” Saturday Club, 8 February 1964

24. “Confessin’ The Blues” The Joe Loss Pop Show, 17 July 1964

25. “Everybody Needs Somebody To Love” Top Gear, 6 March 1965

26. “Little By Little” The Joe Loss Pop Show, 10 April 1964

27. “Ain’t That Loving You Baby” Rhythm And Blues, 31 October 1964

28. “Beautiful Delilah” Saturday Club, 18 April 1964

29. “Crackin’ Up” Top Gear, 23 July 1964

30. “I Can’t Be Satisfied” Top Gear, 23 July 1964

31. “I Just Want to Make Love To You” Saturday Club, 18 April 1964

32. “2120 South Michigan Avenue” Rhythm and Blues, 31 October 1964