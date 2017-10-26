The Rolling Stones Share A Raw, Early Rendition Of ‘Satisfaction’ From Their New ‘On Air’ Live Set

10.26.17

The Rolling Stones have been around for a very, very long time. 50 years and change at this point actually. More than most other bands, the Stones have done a specular job of curating their history, whether through archival releases, or traveling museums. In December, the group plans on giving their fans another glimpse into their past with a brand new collection of live cuts dubbed On Air.

To help build some buzz, today, the band decided to share an early rendition of their biggest hit, “Satisfaction.” The performance is taken from an appearance the band made on September 18th, 1965, for the Saturday Club program on the BBC, only a few months after the song first hit the airwaves. The band gamely run through their new cut with an impressive amount of verve. Keith Richards must have set his guitar fuzz pedal to max during this gig, and as result there’s a delightful, ragged quality to the song that has been perhaps, sanded down in subsequent decades.

On Air is set to hit a record store or streaming service near you on December 1. You can check out the Rolling Stones’ early performance of “Satisfaction” in the video above, and preview the full tracklist of their new record below.

On Air Track List

1. “Come On” Saturday Club, 26 October 1963
2. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” Saturday Club, 18 September 1965
3. “Roll Over Beethoven” Saturday Club, 26 October 1963
4. “The Spider And The Fly” Yeah Yeah, 30 August 1965
5. “Cops And Robbers” Blues in Rhythm, 9 May 1964
6. “It’s All Over Now” The Joe Loss Pop Show, 17 July 1964
7. “Route 66” Blues in Rhythm, 9 May 1964
8. “Memphis, Tennessee” Saturday Club, 26 October 1963
9. “Down The Road Apiece” Top Gear, 6 March 1965
10. “The Last Time” Top Gear, 6 March 1965
11. “Cry To Me” Saturday Club, 18 September 1965
12. “Mercy, Mercy” Yeah Yeah, 30 August 1965
13. “Oh! Baby (We Got A Good Thing Goin’)” Saturday Club, 18 September 1965
14. “Around And Around” Top Gear, 23 July 1964
15. “Hi Heel Sneakers” Saturday Club, 18 April 1964
16. “Fannie Mae” Saturday Club, 18 September 1965
17. “You Better Move On” Blues in Rhythm, 9 May 1964
18. “Mona” Blues In Rhythm, 9 May 1964

