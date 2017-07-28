Getty Image

During an interview this week with The West Australian, songwriting veteran Albert Hammond shared the news that his son, guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. and The Strokes were in the studio with legendary hit-making producer Rick Rubin.

This is a sunnier interview reveal for the band than other more recent clips that have been printed this year, as the New York rock band has had more quotes about their partying than their music, but Hammond Sr.’s comments have broken that streak and set fans hopes high for the band’s next album.

“They’re making a new album now with a great producer called Rick Rubin,” Hammond is quoted as saying, “I speak to my son every day and he says that they’re so happy. I’m sure this will be a very successful record.”

Rick Rubin is famed for being the producer behind legendary rap label Def Jam Records along with hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons, and for working with everyone in music from Johnny Cash and Metallica to Kanye West, Jay-Z, and Adele — and even newer acts like Big Baby D.R.A.M. and Lil Yachty. Meanwhile, The Strokes haven’t released a full-length studio album since 2013’s Comedown Machine. They did release an EP of four songs titled Future Present Past, but the short-player felt like more of an appetizer, and fans are ready for a full meal. With Rick Rubin in the kitchen, their next release will be sure to draw plenty of attention, and might just satisfy.