Stream The War On Drugs’ Stellar New Album ‘A Deeper Understanding’

Contributing Writer
08.25.17

iTunes

The War On Drugs gave their fans a unique chance to hear their album earlier this week, for just 24 hours, before the stream disappeared into thin air. Now, fans get their opportunity to own the stellar A Deeper Understanding and it is worth every dollar.

For the Philadelphia band, the new album marks the end of a three-year hiatus since their last album Lost in the Dream, and is their first project in a new deal with Atlantic Records. Frontman Adam Granduciel told our own Steve Hyden this week “the biggest draw for me (to sign with Atlantic) was that I had the freedom to make a record the way I wanted,” and that he could foresee the band’s new major label status as the first step towards War On Drugs playing arenas someday.

For Granduciel specifically, recording the 10-song album was an enjoyable and refreshing experience, and even downright fun. “Making music is fun and uncovering those moments is fun,” he said. “Having a small idea, working on it, maybe not recording it, and then one night just deciding to push record and then two hours later you have the bones of this new song and you’re like, ‘Oh man, I’m so happy I pushed record.’ That’s the most fun there is.”

Stream The War On Drugs’ new album A Deeper Understanding below, and purchase on iTunes here.

Around The Web

TAGSA Deeper UnderstandingALBUM STREAMSTHE WAR ON DRUGS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

This ‘Beach Style’ Photo Diary Will Make You Want To Hit The Sand Before Summer Ends

This ‘Beach Style’ Photo Diary Will Make You Want To Hit The Sand Before Summer Ends

and 08.24.17 9 hours ago 2 Comments
The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 7 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP