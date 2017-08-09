Getty Image

The War On Drugs are currently gearing up to release their next album, A Deeper Understanding, that’s set to drop on August 25. As is customary, the Philadelphia rockers have been making the media rounds, and recently found themselves inside the Spotify Studios in New York City, where they recorded a special single for the streaming service, a cover of Warren Zevon’s 1978 classic “Accidentally Like A Martyr.”

The War On Drugs take on the song is almost Dylan-esque in delivery. It’s got vibes for miles, with an arrangement filled out with pianos, volume-swelling guitar lines, and an aching vocal from lead singer Adam Granduciel.

While we’re still just a little over two weeks out from getting a full listen to A Deeper Understanding, the War On Drugs has been kind enough to drop several different tracks ahead of time, including, “Thinking Of A Place,” “Holding On,” “Pain,” and “Strangest Thing.”

In addition to the new album, they’ve also announced a full North American tour which is set to kick off next month with a performance at the Dell Music Center in their hometown on September 29. Check out the full slate of dates below.

09/21 — Philadelpha, PA @ Dell Music Center

09/22 — New York, NY @ Summerstage

09/23 — Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

09/25 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

09/26 — Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

09/28 — Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

09/29 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

09/30 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek**

10/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/06 — Berkeley, CA @ Greet Theatre

10/09 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

10/11 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

10/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10/14 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/18 — St.Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

10/19 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/20 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

10/21 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall