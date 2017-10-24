Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The War On Drugs released what many, including our own Steven Hyden, believe to be the best rock record of 2017, A Deeper Understanding. In the weeks leading up to that record’s release, the band shared numerous selections off of it as singles, with accompanying music videos of course, and now that it’s out in the world, they apparently have decided to keep the ball rolling.

Today, the band unveiled their latest visual component from the album for the song “Nothing To Find.” Directed by Ben Fee, the video opens with a shot of a car, covered in foliage, cruising down some kind of mountain highway, in what looks like California. Inside, Sophia Lillis, the actress most-recognized from her role in the horror film ‘It’ is riding down the road with her companion, some kind of benevolent plant monster. Hijinks ensue, all culminating in a tearful ending.

The War On Drugs just wrapped up a tour of the U.S. recently, but plan on coming back for more shows through the Winter. You can check out the full list of dates below.

12/09 — San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center [91X Wrex The Halls]

12/11 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

12/16 — Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen

12/17 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

12/20 — Louisville, KY @ Brown Theatre

12/21 — Indianapolis, IA @ The Vogue

12/22 — Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theater