The War On Drugs’ River-Cruising ‘Pain’ Video Is A Warm, Black-And-White Slice Of Philadelphia

08.21.17 26 mins ago

Later this week, we’ll get to hear the other half of The War On Drugs’ upcoming fourth album A Deeper Understanding; the band has already released or performed “Thinking Of A Place,” “Holding On,” “Strangest Thing,” “Up All Night,” and “Pain,” aka five of the album’s ten tracks. Based on the songs we already have, the ones that are coming out on August 25th ought to be worth the wait. Speaking of the already-released songs, though, the band just dropped a new video for “Pain,” and the clip continues to cultivate the group’s evocative throwback aesthetic.

Directed by Emmett Malloy, the video, shot on 16mm black-and-white film, shows the band performing the track on a boat lazily rolling down the Schuylkill River in their hometown of Philadelphia. That footage is cut with endearing slice-of-life clips, of billowing smokestacks, bass fishermen, kids doing bike tricks, a young couple enjoying some romance by the water… it has all the warmth we’ve come to expect from The War On Drugs during the lead-up to what will likely end up being one of the strongest and most consistent albums of 2017.

Watch the video for “Pain” above, and watch the band perform the song live here.

