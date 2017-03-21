Smoke Weed And Help The Homeless

The War On Drugs Will Return With The Record Store Day Exclusive ‘Thinking Of A Place’

Managing Editor, Music
03.21.17

Sorry, there isn’t a new full-length from the The War On Drugs on the way… yet. As far as we know, the band’s upcoming first album release since they signed with Atlantic Records is still just that — upcoming.

But they have returned with a brief blip of new music to participate in the ever-growing vinyl holiday that is Record Store Day. The enormous full list of releases includes big names like David Bowie and Prince, but the psych-rock stunners have also announced they’re sharing a new song called “Thinking Of A Place” in conjunction with the event.

Adam Granduciel’s group of Philly rockers haven’t put out a full-length since 2014’s critically-acclaimed Lost In The Dream, but in the meantime they did get a contract with a major label in the summer of 2015. So it stands to reason that their new 12-inch with the song — which is out 4/22 — will be their first release of any kind via Atlantic.

In the meantime, the band’s Dave Hartley is releasing a new solo album under his own moniker Nightlands. Hartley is the bassist for the group, but has put out several albums as Nightlands on his own. I Can Feel The Night Around Me will be out in May, a few weeks after the band’s new 12-inch.

Otherwise, looks like the band has been working in the studio:

Around The Web

TAGSAtlantic RecordsTHE WAR ON DRUGS
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 7 hours ago
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 4 days ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 week ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP