Excited to be part of Record Store Day this year. New song ‘Thinking Of A Place’ will be available as a 12” on April 22 at indie retailers pic.twitter.com/Ieo8IeINk0 — The War on Drugs (@TheWarOnDrugs) March 21, 2017

Sorry, there isn’t a new full-length from the The War On Drugs on the way… yet. As far as we know, the band’s upcoming first album release since they signed with Atlantic Records is still just that — upcoming.

But they have returned with a brief blip of new music to participate in the ever-growing vinyl holiday that is Record Store Day. The enormous full list of releases includes big names like David Bowie and Prince, but the psych-rock stunners have also announced they’re sharing a new song called “Thinking Of A Place” in conjunction with the event.

Adam Granduciel’s group of Philly rockers haven’t put out a full-length since 2014’s critically-acclaimed Lost In The Dream, but in the meantime they did get a contract with a major label in the summer of 2015. So it stands to reason that their new 12-inch with the song — which is out 4/22 — will be their first release of any kind via Atlantic.

In the meantime, the band’s Dave Hartley is releasing a new solo album under his own moniker Nightlands. Hartley is the bassist for the group, but has put out several albums as Nightlands on his own. I Can Feel The Night Around Me will be out in May, a few weeks after the band’s new 12-inch.

Otherwise, looks like the band has been working in the studio: