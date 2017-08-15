Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Philadelphia rockers The War On Drugs are less than two weeks away from releasing their highly anticipated fourth album A Deeper Understanding. While they’ve already shared numerous songs from that project already, the band has decided to whet their fans appetite just a little bit more today by unveiling the first track on the album, a song titled “Up All Night.”

Just like many of the other selections that The War On Drugs has given us to listen to these past few weeks, “Up All Night” is packed with heady, vertigo-inducing vibes. Propelled by a swirling piano melody, tight drum rhythms, and a soaring vocal from front man Adam Granduciel, the song brings to mind some of the signature slick sounds that dominated the radio across the 1980s.

From what we’ve heard already, A Deeper Understanding is already shaping up to be a major album of the year contender, and possibly even an improvement over The War On Drugs previous record, the critically heralded Lost In The Dream. If only it weren’t too late to tack on their cover of Warren Zevon’s “Accidentally Like A Martyr.” Maybe they could work out a digital bonus track situation?

You can listen to the band’s latest offering “Up All Night” in the video above.