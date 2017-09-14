The Weather Station’s ‘Kept It All To Myself’ Video Imagines A Thousand Selves

The Weather Station is the musical project of Tamara Lindeman, one of Canada’s finest folk songwriters and guitarists. Earlier this summer, Lindeman announced that her fourth album, a self-titled, would be out this fall via Paradise Of Bachelors. It’s her second record for the quickly-rising folk and country label, and was preceded by the excellent lead single “Thirty,” which had an equally compelling video, a stark black and white clip that keeps the weighted narrative of the song in check with slow, spooled out tension.

In contrast, the video for her follow-up single, “Kept It All To Myself” is colorful and frenetic, with Lindeman running into multiple versions of herself all around the house. Like “Thirty,” her second single seems to detail the unraveling of a relationship, one that ended not in the best way to put it lightly. The video brilliantly contrasts images of Lindeman cleaning and doing household tasks or putting on makeup right alongside shots of her playing music, which is a much fuller picture of a female musician or creator than videos normally tend to reveal.

While the clip isn’t candid, it has a lived-in feel, as do the lyrics that recount a relationship without a lot of clear communication. Yet, despite the fiery moments, the song stays sweet, as is Lindeman’s style. Watch the video above and look for more from The Weather Station soon.

The Weather Station is out via Paradise Of Bachelors. Get it here.

