01.11.17

The Weeknd’s XO fans laughed at Selena Gomez’s Senators for thinking Abel was referring to the pop star in his song “Party Monster” when he sang, “Ass shaped like Selena.” As it turns out, The Weeknd may very well have been talking about the pop star and not the legendary Mexican entertainer known for her curvaceous bidi bidi bum bum.

Paparazzi caught The Weeknd and Selena Gomez sharing a kiss Tuesday night after dinner at the favorite restaurant to the stars, Giorgio Baldi. The Weeknd was previously dating model Bella Hadid up until November 2016 when the pair reportedly broke up due to being too damn busy. You know, the usual excuse when famous people split.

What’s also awkward is Selena is friends with Bella, or maybe was. The two kicked it backstage at the Apple Music Festival in 2015 that, coincidentally, The Weeknd was headlining. Thus making that “Your replacement is closer than you think” meme once again relevant.

However, despite the “these friends ain’t loyal” aspect to this budding new romance, both fans of Abel and Selena are freaking the hell out. Please note these are teenagers and this is the kind of sh*t they live for it. So just let them have this piece of joy before you-know-what happens in nine days and everything just turns into oran…darkness.

