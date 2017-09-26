Zac Gelfand

Pop-punk tends to get a bad rap. Most of the time, it’s from people who just heard their peers ragging on bands like Green Day and Blink-182, and jump to conclusions. Many chalked it up to being too formulaic or too heavy; too whiny or too screamy. I’ll admit I was one of these people when I was younger. But every once in a while, a band comes along that challenges the definition of genre, pushing the boundaries toward something completely unique. For pop-punk, the answer comes in the form of Philadelphia’s the Wonder Years, a band you’ve probably never heard of, with a rabid cult following akin to that of Brand New… and with good reason: This band is so f**king good.

Just over a decade after the band’s inception, a lot has changed. The band now embarks on sold-out tours regularly, and inspire fans to journey from all over the country — and sometimes the world — to see them play live. Gone are the days of sleeping on floors or touring in vans that run the risk of breaking down at any minute. The band’s six members are now older and wiser, some having settled down and gotten married, while others have moved away from their home-base of Philadelphia. The resulting life changes are reflected in the band’s latest effort Burst & Decay (An Acoustic EP), which sees the band taking a step out of their comfort zone and continues to prove that they aren’t just another pop-punk band.