Shervin Lainez

Emo rockers The World Is A Beautiful Place & I’m No Longer Afraid To Die have just announced their first new album in two years. Always Foreign is set to drop on Epitaph in just two short months on September 29. To celebrate the news, the band have also shared a new single titled “Dillon & Her Son,” a hard-charging rocker, marked by multi-layered vocals, intertwined guitars, and an unrelenting backbeat.

“This song is about aging in a world that’s constantly being flipped over and trying to hold together your sense of reality,” vocalist David Bello told Fader. “It’s fun, but dangerous, and sometimes you have to stomp on some snakes to clear your path to being a more stable person.” You can listen to it below.

In a press release, the band talked about how the election of Donald Trump to the office of President of the United States fed into the direction that they took their new album. “When we started writing we were fresh off Trump being elected, so there’s an anger to the album that’s different from what we’ve done in the past,” Bello said in a press release. “There’s a lot more resistance thinking throughout the songs—not in a way that’s strictly anti-Trump, but also addressing things like white supremacy and controlling elements of the state.”