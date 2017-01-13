Drake and Rihanna: A Relationship Retrospective

The xx Covering Drake And Rihanna’s ‘Too Good’ Reveals The Song Is Actually Sad As Hell

#Drake #Rihanna
01.13.17 45 mins ago

Getty Image

The BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge cover is an institution at this point, for better or for worse. But luckily for us, The xx — everyone’s favorite arty, sad bbs — are really, really good at covers. Even if they exist in the same bummed out ecosystem, a cover of Drake and Rihanna’s “Too Good” by the people who made “Chained” shouldn’t work. But Romy Croft and Oliver Sim know a thing or two about harmonizing and they the A-listers duet through their own through a toned-down cover.

Perhaps their cover was so good because the band genuinely loves the source. Sim introduced the cover by talking about how much of a fan he was of the Views track and sort-of apologized for mellowing it out.

“We love this song,” Sim said “We have taken it to a different place — it’s maybe not as danceable, but we hope you enjoy it.”

“Get your lighters out,” he added, joking.

In addition to the cover, the band also performed a track off of their new, happier album I See You, which is out today. Check out the episode here. Jump to 2:04:00 for “On Hold” and “2:15:00” for the cover. If you haven’t heard I See You yet, stream it below.

TOPICS#Drake#Rihanna
TAGSBBC Radio 1 Live LoungeCOVER SONGSDrakeRihannathe xx

Around The Web

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 day ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 5 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP