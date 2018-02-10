The xx Are Curating An ‘I See You’ Film Series At The Copenhagen International Documentary Film Festival

02.09.18 10 hours ago

The xx are heading to Denmark where they’re curating a series of films and live events for the forthcoming Copenhagen International Documentary Film Festival. The series, named after the band’s 2017 LP I See You, focuses on themes that resonate deeply within the band’s own music, like identity, gender, performance, youth culture, and LGBTQ issues.

“I’m excited to show some of my favorite feature films and documentaries in Copenhagen,” said vocalist and bassist Oliver Sim in a statement about the series. “These films mean so much to me on a personal level, but at the same time touch on so many of the issues, narratives, and passions that are so important to the band as a whole.”

Sims led the curation of the films, which include Francis Lee’s BAFTA-nominated film God’s Own Country, Matt Hougton’s short film Landline, Charlie Lyne’s seminal teen film documentary Beyond Clueless, Gregg Araki’s teenage doomsday opus Nowhere, and more.

Tickets for “I See You” go on sale on February 16 and the program opens one month later on March 17. In addition to the films, “I See You” will include events and Q&As that hope to “create a space to explore, discuss and celebrate each other, on screen and off.”

