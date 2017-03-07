Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Say Something Loving” is one of the warmest tracks on The xx’s brightest and most joyous works to date. That’s not a high bar to clear, to be fair, but the group that made their name on drifting, melancholic tunes jump well over it on “Loving”, wringing all of the happiness they can out of a bed of muted but driving pianos. Now the song has an equally cozy music video, a nostalgic look at childhood haunts and great nights out.

The video was filmed in and around London, to reflect on the places where that the trio grew up.

“We wanted to celebrate our home town and revisit some of the places that reminds us of our friendship when we were growing up,” the band said in a press release accompanying the video.

All told, the video and track seem to be of a piece with The xx’s move toward the snuggly and inviting club sounds that turned their most-famous member into a star. Check it out up top and read our interview with Jamie xx from around the release of his breakout solo effort.

I See You is out now on Young Turks and you can catch them with Kelela and Sampha when they hit the road next month.