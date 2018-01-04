Third Man Records Signs Queens Rapper Shirt — Watch His Throwback NYC Video ‘Flight Home’

#Jack White
01.04.18 2 hours ago

As Cardi B continues to conquer pop, the rock and vinyl-centric Third Man Records now has a Queens rapper to call its own. Today Third Man revealed Shirt to be its first hip-hop signee with the release of his new “Flight Home” video — essentially, a victory lap through New York, as gawking tourists catch Shirt riding on top of a moving truck. “Flight Home” is off Shirt’s upcoming album Pure Beauty, out February on Third Man.

Shirt isn’t a rap newcomer. The lyrical bullying tactics and authoritative tone displayed in “Flight Home,” the sort that we crave from throwback New York boom bap, have been his calling card for years now. So have stunts-turned-modern art like the video’s Nike and Adidas-“branded” truck. (“This was done without Nike or Adidas’ permission or consent but with the utmost respect,” Shirt says in a statement.) In 2014, he faked a New York Times write-up that called his own music “galvanizing” and “languorous.” Despite all this, though, Shirt has mostly been regarded as being slept on.

Third Man Records founder Jack White has done hip-hop collaborations before, albeit with marquee names like Q-Tip (they performed at Madison Square Garden!) and Nas (they updated Depression-era song “On the Road Again” for PBS documentary American Epic). So to see Third Man team with an underground artist like Shirt is a pleasant surprise. Watch the “Flight Home” video up top.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jack White
TAGSjack whiteSHIRT.THIRD MAN RECORDS

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 1 day ago
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP