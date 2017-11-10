Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you saw Chance The Rapper live at any point in 2017 — in person or on TV — you might recognize Elliott Skinner, Richard Saunders, and Ben Lusher, who served as Chance’s backing vocalists throughout his most recent run of tour dates. What you might not know, however, is that the trio makes their own gorgeous soul-infused folk music together under the name Thirdstory.

After a year of inactivity while on tour with Chance, Thirdstory is back with their new song “Over (When We Said Goodbye).” The song’s release is accompanied by a video of the trio performing in a UK cathedral, in conjunction with The Mahogany Sessions. The release comes as a celebration of hitting 100,000 YouTube subscribers, a pretty incredible feat considering that it was only a short while ago that the group posted their first videos online while still enrolled at the Berklee College of Music, performing cover versions of songs like Taylor Swift’s “Style” and Adele’s “Hello.”

On the other hand, “Over” is an original song utilizes a single guitar and incredible vocal harmonies to tell the story of a heartbreak. Check out the video for “Over (When We Said Goodbye)” above, and be sure to keep your eye out for new music from these guys in 2018.