Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Radiohead might have woken up today to an epic snubbing from the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, but last night, its leader was proving why they are more vital than most of this year’s class, save for Nina Simone. While the band enjoys a deserved break following its A Moon Shaped Pool touring, frontperson Thom Yorke scheduled a mini-tour, culminating in a headlining set at this weekend’s Day For Night Festival in Houston. Ahead of that, he booked a couple of warm-up gigs, last night in Hollywood at the Fonda Theatre and Thursday in Oakland at the Fox Theatre.

And while a bulk of the set focused on his previously released (and now available on Spotify) solo material, particularly from 2014’s Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, Yorke managed to throw in plenty of rarities, including one new song performed for the first time. Yorke introduced it as “I Am A Very Rude Person,” and famed Radiohead loyalist Superfan was there to capture video of it on his YouTube channel. The song, like the set, featured Yorke’s usual counterpart in Nigel Godrich with a mix of heady electronic moments and occasional organic instrumentation.

Check out video of “I Am A Very Rude Person” above from Thom Yorke’s first proper solo concert of 2017.