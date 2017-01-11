This Cover Of Nirvana’s ‘Something In The Way’ Absolutely Shreds

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

When Kristina Esfandiari, vocalist of both King Woman and Miserable joined Baton Rouge doom metal outfit Thou onstage at Saint Vitus Bar earlier this month in Brooklyn, fans knew they were in for a treat. But, as Noisey points out, what they might not have expected was a devastatingly heavy cover of Nirvana’s “Something In The Way,” the final song from the Seattle trio’s seminal LP Nevermind, which hit the top of the charts 25 years ago.

Esfandiari opens the song the same way that Cobain did on the record back ’91, with a somewhat removed, almost indiscernible vocal murmuring over light guitar instrumentals. It isn’t long, though, before the cover takes a turn for the heavy, bringing the rest of the Thou in for the chorus with vocalist Bryan Funck screaming the lines over Esfandiari’s soft vocals. It’s not often that you hear a duet where the high harmony is a piercing scream, but Funck and Esfandiari nail it perfectly.

Check out a video of Thou’s full January 7th performance at Saint Vitus above, filmed by Pit Full Of S**t’s Frank Huang. The band’s cover of “Something In The Way” with Esfandiari kicks off the video of the thrashing 50 minute set, and it’s pretty sick.