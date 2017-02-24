Thundercat’s ‘Drunk’ Is 2017’s Best Space-Age Fusion Album About God, Sex, And Cats

#Kendrick Lamar
steven-hyden
Cultural Critic
02.24.17

B+

Session musicians rarely become cult heroes anymore the way that members of Motown’s Funk Brothers or Phil Spector’s Wrecking Crew gained notoriety in the ’60s and ’70s. An exception is Stephen “Thundercat” Bruner, a 32-year-old bassist from Los Angeles who’s been playing professionally since he was 16. That was when he joined the punk-metal band Suicidal Tendencies with his brother, drummer Ronald Bruner Jr., and soon became a sought-after player, due to his technical dexterity, peerless pitch, and free-thinking stylistic versatility. In time Bruner built one of the most eclectic resumes in modern music — he toured with Snoop Dogg and Erykah Badu in the ’00s, made key contributions to a trio of brilliant albums by Flying Lotus in the ’10s, and recently appeared on albums by Mac Miller, Childish Gambino, and Ty Dolla Sign.

Bruner’s most celebrated work is on two of the decade’s most mind-blowing albums — Kendrick Lamar’s hip-hop masterpiece To Pimp A Butterfly and Kamasi Washington’s triple-LP jazz odyssey The Epic. But contemporaneous with those records are Bruner’s own adventurous and oft-intoxicating solo albums, including the new Drunk, his third full-length as Thundercat.

Left to his own devices, Bruner essentially abandons any pretense of pop accessibility, instead favoring a heady mix of jazz, funk, Quiet Storm soul, and prog rock. Lyrically, Bruner is equally freewheeling, mixing goofy jokes with earnest spiritual musings, sometimes in the space of the same song or even a single lyric. One moment, he may lament the dehumanizing effects of technology. The next, he’ll pay tribute to his cat, Tron, by making cat noises over vintage, Innerversions-style licks. Drunk contains multitudes.

TOPICS#Kendrick Lamar
TAGSDRUNKKendrick LamarKENNY LOGGINSThundercat

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP