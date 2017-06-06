Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

When Thundercat finally unveiled his fantastic solo album Drunk back in February, one of the more surprising and intriguing guest turns included on the project was a song titled “Show You The Way,” that came with features from yacht rock legends Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins. Fast forward to a few months later, and the bass playing wizard took to The Tonight Show stage alongside the pair to give the song a proper live performance.

Decked out in his finest board shorts, white sandals, and with some truly wild pink hair, Thundercat cuts a stunning contrast against the more buttoned up two-some singing away on either side of him. Appearances don’t mean much however, because the performance itself is tight, filled with breezy vibes, and signature ’80s grooves.

The unexpected collaboration began a while back when Thundercat got in touch with Loggins about working together. Tthe first question he asked me was, ‘Are you joking?’ It was a weird moment. He was like, ‘Are you serious about working with me?’ I was like, ‘Absolutely,’ the bassist recalled to Red Bull.

After hearing the tracks Loggins called him and said, “‘I’m listening to your music, man. You sound very jazz influenced. Are you into Mahavishnu Orchestra?’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ He literally goes, ‘OK, I’m going to call Michael McDonald because I think that this would be a good chance to get him involved, because he’s also that kind of person.’ I literally almost peed on myself. I silently freaked out. I was like, ‘OK, sure.’ I was like, ‘Whaaaaaa… What the hell, man?’

Watch Thundercat perform “Show You The Way” with McDonald and Loggins in the video above.