Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Thurston Moore is taking on gun violence over a six-minute swirl of guitar work on his new single “Cease Fire.” The sprawling track locks in around a “Kool Thing”-esque groove before citing the power of love to overcome the continued scourge of armed violence. Stream it up top and pick it up for free over at his website.

“Guns are designed to kill and we, as non-violent human beings, are against the killing of any person or animal,” Moore said of the surprise song in a statement. “The song is also about the power of love, in all its freedom of choice. A power that no gun can extinguish as love will rule always. Melt down your guns and kiss your neighbor.”

There’s no telling if “Cease Fire” is a sign of more work to come from the ultra-influential indie artist or just another political statement loosie. The last track he shared with the world “Chelsea’s Kiss” was similarly politically motivated, an ultra-long statement single, this time in support of incarcerated whistleblower Chelsea Manning, who had her sentence commuted by President Barack Obama before he left office.

Still, Moore’s cast-offs are better than a lot of folks’ best work, just ask this supergroup single with Iggy Pop and Nick Cave if you don’t believe us.