We knew Thurston Moore was in the studio. How else would we get his sprawling and squawking anti-gun epic “Cease Fire?” But we didn’t realize just how busy the former Sonic Youth frontman was. Turns out the noise-y New York icon was working on a new album.
Moore’s dubbed that album Rock N Roll Consciousness and he’s shared a first taste of it in “Smoke Of Dreams.” Where “Cease Fire” was chaotic and angry, “Dreams” is as wispy and relaxed as the title implies. Moore does his best Cohen, molding the melody to the songs steady, repeating riff before indulging his need for guitar noise out around the two-minute mark with a solo that is relatively restrained. Give it a listen below and then check out the tracklist.
1. “Exalted”
2. “Cusp”
3. “Turn On”
4. “Smoke of Dreams”
5. “Aphrodite”
Rock is out on April 28 via Caroline International, but you can catch Thurston Moore on tour in the meantime. Check out the tour dates for his Thurston Moore Group below:
04/11– London, UK @ Jazz Cafe
05/08 — Vancouver, CA @ Imperial
05/09 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
05/10 — Portland, OR @Mississippi Studios
05/12 — San Francisco, CA @The Chapel
05/13 — Los Angeles, CA @Teragram Ballroom
05/14 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
05/17 — Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
05/18 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
05/20 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
05/27 — London, UK @ Roundhouse
06/12 — Glasgow, UK @ St. Lukes
06/13 — Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
06/14 — Bristol, UK @ The Lantern
06/15 — London, UK @ Scala
06/17 — Hilvarenbeek, NE @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/20 — Hamburg, DE @ Knust
06/21 — Koln, DE @ Stadtgarten
06/26 — Lille, FR @ Aeronef
06/27 –Nancy, FR @ L’Autre Canal
06/28 — Zurich, CH @ landBogen
07/01 — Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie
07/04 — Dresden, DE @ Beatpol
07/05 — Warsaw, PL @ Proxima
07/07 — Trenčín, SK @ Pohoda Festival
