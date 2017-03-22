Caroline

We knew Thurston Moore was in the studio. How else would we get his sprawling and squawking anti-gun epic “Cease Fire?” But we didn’t realize just how busy the former Sonic Youth frontman was. Turns out the noise-y New York icon was working on a new album.

Moore’s dubbed that album Rock N Roll Consciousness and he’s shared a first taste of it in “Smoke Of Dreams.” Where “Cease Fire” was chaotic and angry, “Dreams” is as wispy and relaxed as the title implies. Moore does his best Cohen, molding the melody to the songs steady, repeating riff before indulging his need for guitar noise out around the two-minute mark with a solo that is relatively restrained. Give it a listen below and then check out the tracklist.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

1. “Exalted”

2. “Cusp”

3. “Turn On”

4. “Smoke of Dreams”

5. “Aphrodite”

Rock is out on April 28 via Caroline International, but you can catch Thurston Moore on tour in the meantime. Check out the tour dates for his Thurston Moore Group below:

04/11– London, UK @ Jazz Cafe

05/08 — Vancouver, CA @ Imperial

05/09 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

05/10 — Portland, OR @Mississippi Studios

05/12 — San Francisco, CA @The Chapel

05/13 — Los Angeles, CA @Teragram Ballroom

05/14 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

05/17 — Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

05/18 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

05/20 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/27 — London, UK @ Roundhouse

06/12 — Glasgow, UK @ St. Lukes

06/13 — Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

06/14 — Bristol, UK @ The Lantern

06/15 — London, UK @ Scala

06/17 — Hilvarenbeek, NE @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/20 — Hamburg, DE @ Knust

06/21 — Koln, DE @ Stadtgarten

06/26 — Lille, FR @ Aeronef

06/27 –Nancy, FR @ L’Autre Canal

06/28 — Zurich, CH @ landBogen

07/01 — Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie

07/04 — Dresden, DE @ Beatpol

07/05 — Warsaw, PL @ Proxima

07/07 — Trenčín, SK @ Pohoda Festival