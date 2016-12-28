Tiny Has Filed For Divorce From T.I.

#T.I.
12.27.16 12 hours ago

Getty Image

Tameka “Tiny” Cottle-Harris is ending 2016 with the decision to end her marriage to rapper/actor T.I.

TMZ reports that the titular T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle stars have reached the stage in their relationship where the legal portion of hitting the exit has arrived. Tiny filed for divorce earlier this month in Georgia in Henry County. The couple were married in 2010, but had been an item since the early aughts. As showcased on their VH1 series, the pair are parents/stepparents to seven kids.

E! News spoke with a source that claimed the divorce comes after recent ups and downs in their marriage. “Arguments and disagreements over some issues led them to split,” offered the source. On a more positive note, the source also noted that T.I. and Tiny aim to “still be friends for the kids and family.” TMZ has suggested the marriage was in a difficult spot “several months” before Tiny’s photo with noted T.I. nemesis Floyd Mayweather at Mariah Carey’s Halloween party.

As is customary with high profile divorces, we imagine a lot more details about the split will trickle out as the months pass.

(Via TMZ & E! News)

TOPICS#T.I.
TAGST.I.T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustletiny

Around The Web

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 5 days ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 4 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP