Bow down to country’s cutest couple… and the most hard-working. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill (not Faith Evans) announced on Monday that they’ll be dropping a joint album together, and their new single, “Speak To A Girl,” is coming our way on Thursday.

Since Hill and McGraw got married in 1996, they have released dozens of songs together, including 2014’s “Meanwhile Back At Mama’s” and 1997’s “It’s Your Love.” Earlier this year, they gifted fans with “Keep Your Eyes On Me,” their addition to The Shack soundtrack. They’ve also graced the stage together countless times — their Soul2Soul Tour cruised around the country in 2000, and their new iteration of the Soul2Soul Tour is set to kick off on April 7 in New Orleans. This, however, is the first time they’ve recorded a joint album.

The power couple signed with Sony Music Entertainment in February, which gave fans the first hint that their joint album might be on the way. McGraw was previously labelmates with Taylor Swift on Big Machine Records, while Hill last recorded on Warner Bros.

As for the new tune, it’s written by Shy Carter, Dave Gibson and Joe Spargur, and Hill and McGraw will be playing live for the first time on April 2 at the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards. McGraw is nominated six times for awards like Single of the Year and Song of the Year for “Humble And Kind.”

There’s no word on the title of the upcoming album, but we do know that it’ll be coming later this year.