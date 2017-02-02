The rise of Tuareg group Tinariwen has been one of the most inspiring stories of this century. The band formed in exile in the late ’70s and continued to perform until they were able to return home in the 1990s. That would be wonderful on its own, but their group’s surprising success around the world since the early ’00s adds an extra layer onto their story of perseverance in the face of terrible tragedies that were gripping their home.

Unfortunately, due to unrest in Mali, the band has once again been forced to leave their home. But that hasn’t slowed them down one bit. The group is returning with Elwan their first album since 2014’s Elmaar and their second recorded in Joshua Tree, California. One upside of the group recording in the Golden State is the ease of access to other sun-addled guitar freaks. Elwan is full of guest appearances from Kurt Vile, former Queens of The Stone Age member Alain Johannes and journeyman indie guitarist Matt Sweeney.

While the guitars still soar on Elwan, it’s clear that the years of being removed from their home weigh heavy on the band.

“Many have died battling for twisted ends, And joy has abandoned us, exhausted by all this duplicity,” they sing on a representative track.

However, Tinariwen have never fully lost their sense of hope for the future.

“What is our goal?” they sing on another track. “It is the unity of our nation, and to carry our standard high.”

Check out the full stream courtesy of NPR up top.