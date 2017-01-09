Tinashe’s career has been an interesting one to follow. The talent is there, but it seems like the singer just can’t reach the next level after making a huge splash in 2014 with the platinum single, “2 On” and her critically-acclaimed debut album, Aquarius.
Her surprise mixtape, Nightride, was released instead of her sophomore album Joyride which was scheduled drop November 2015 but was pushed back a year after many false starts that resulted in a year of wasted interviews and a tour cancellation. Soon after taking matters into her own hands and leaking Joyride‘s first single, “Party Favors,” a frustrated Tinashe went on Snapchat and blasted her supporters for being “fake fans” because they weren’t buying the single and calling in radio stations to request the record.
“If you don’t have my song, you’re not a real fan. Go get that sh*t. Right now. Play it every day. Why are you following me on Snapchat if you’re not a real fan and you’re not about that life?” the singer lashed out last year.
Tinashe later blamed Joyride’s hold up on her record label RCA. In a chat with fans last February, she claimed the label was ignoring her in favor of labelmate, Zayn Malik, telling fans in a private DM, “They’re focused on Zany lmao that’s the real tea.”
The article’s title should be corrected to “Young new artist forgets that she’s still a new artist and studio execs remind her”
“2 On” was a good generic hit, but it would have been the same with any other singer behind the mic because the singing style it called for was so monotone. She needs to play the game until she gets the chance to really shine and let her belt out some real notes. You have to stand out before anyone is going to listen to your creative ideas.
“The record label rep’s harsh reaction left Tinashe feeling defeated, and she questioned to herself whether he would’ve received the same treatment if she was a male singer.”
Let me clue this uneducated, fresh off the turnip truck young lady into something about the music business: MALE OR FEMALE IT DON’T MATTER THE SYSTEM WILL CHEW YOU UP AND SPIT YOU OUT BECUASE YOU THINK YOU’RE AN ARTIST BUT ALL YOU ARE IS A FUCKIN’ PRODUCT.
GTFO with that “I signed this contract telling them they essentially own me and now I realize my quest for fame had significant drawbacks” hiding under sexism. Ignorant as hell.
Yup. There are thousands of instances of this happening to men but this only happened to her because she’s a woman.
Unfortunately, this ^.
I can be nearly certain that gender was not at play here. Every act who has not had hits or sales is not going to have any say; it is simply how things work (it always has). Is it always right? No. But she is not being treated any differently than any other artist in her shoes. If you have never shown that you are capable of generating a hit record (on your own), why would you be in charge of choosing which direction you go in?
For being signed to a major label, she sounds very green.
I will be honest, most A&R people are terrible at their jobs, and again, it has always been this way. Most, who are successful, get lucky. But as someone who has held this title and position (as Executive and not just Rep), that is his job. A&R men and women are supposed to direct and guide the artist to those hits. Because beyond a handful of acts I have encountered, most of them (artists) are terrible at choosing great records. Should she have been made to record a song she did not identify with and was uncomfortable recording? Absolutely not, but I am not certain how the following was deemed wrong:
“Rather than being understanding, Tinashe says the rep suggested she go home. ‘He turned to me and said, ‘well, then we can just go home.'”
That was actually exactly what he should have done.
Perhaps the music business is not suited for her. You have to grow thick skin early on. And to see that she has still not done that is an indication that it may be time to regroup/redirect. There are other options.
@The Real Anonymous Yeah thanks for chiming in with a more level-headed reality check. I’ve got a couple second generation musician friends who chose – wisely – to keep it a hobby. That’s why they are doing better financially and health wise than 95% of musicians their age right now. It’s a very tough business, and first and foremost, it’s a business.
I remember hearing about how Kelly Clarkson really had a hard time grinding down and obeying what Dr. Luke was pushing her to do in the studio. I’m not a fan of his AT ALL but there’s no room in Pop craft to let “A” part think they’re super skilled in the “R” part. Max Martin is a special beast with hits across acts and genres. That’s why he has a designated parking spot at the studio and Demi Lovato probably took an Uber.
If Tinashe is/was as good as she thinks, then she’ll surely be able to overcome the eventual dumping by her label, radioactive reputation, and will score incredible hits through sheer viral appreciation of her music. Or, you know, she’s a pretty face & voice that otherwise could be replaced by 2,400 other guys or gals who would sign on the dotted line for the chance at what she’s already had and, now, basically thrown away.
Lol yeah she’s not going to last long
She sounds like a rational human being.
