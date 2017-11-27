Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Minnestota emo trio Tiny Moving Parts are one of those bands that just don’t stop. Since releasing their excellent third full-length effort Celebrate in 2016, they have been incessantly touring, refining their craft, and continuing to accumulate a loyal fanbase. Now, seemingly out of nowhere, the band has released their first new music in two years in the form of “Caution,” a very promising sign of what is to come with their upcoming album.

The song was accompanied by a video, which joins the ranks of past Tiny Moving Parts’ visuals, in that it’s fun as hell. While the video for Celebrate‘s “Headache” saw the band performing insane stunts, “Caution” takes a more narrative approach. Three janitors clean a school after-hours, bogged down by the monotony of their work and just wishing for something more. There are glimpses of hope here and there, like when one of the janitors slides his hands up his mop to play along with one of the song’s mathy riffs.

All of a sudden, the janitors are replaced by younger versions of themselves, played by the three members of Tiny Moving Parts. Frontman Dylan Mattheisen and his cousins, Matthew and Billy Chevalier rock out in a cafeteria, bringing the intensity of “Caution” to life and providing a glimpse into the past. Check out the awesome video, directed by John Komar, above.

“Caution” is available now on all streaming services.