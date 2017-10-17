This is very hard for me💜 A post shared by @inviteloveinvitelove on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

The funeral of legendary rocker Tom Petty was held on Monday, at the Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine in Pacific Palisades, California (the same place where Petty’s Traveling Wilburys bandmate George Harrison was memorialized in 2001). The grounds were closed for Petty’s private ceremony, and his daughter AnnaKim Violette Petty, has posted some photos of the facility and the emotional proceedings on Instagram.

Details about the private ceremony have been scarce, although one of Petty’s photos reveals that there were concert tee-style shirts the feature an illustration of the singer with the phrase “nil desperandum,” which is Latin for “do not despair” or “never despair.”