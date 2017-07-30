On Saturday evening, 22,000 fans at Barcelona’s Tomorrowland Unite Spain festival had to be evacuated after as one of the speaker systems caught fire. Luckily, there were no major injuries despite the towering inferno, with only a few fans requiring medical attention for panic attacks (can you blame them???).

While they think that the blaze was caused by the planned fireworks that were part of the show, but investigators have not identified a definitive cause. According to the GloBo website, “The fire brigade’s initial hypothesis is that there was an overheating of the material used in the construction of the stage during the presentation of a pyrotechnic spectacle.”

The team behind Tomorrowland posted on Facebook, thanking authorities for their quick work at getting the fans to safety.

“Tonight, July 29th 2017, the UNITE Barcelona stage caught fire due to a technical malfunction. Thanks to the professional intervention of the authorities all 22.000 visitors were evacuated safely and without reports of injuries. Authorities will follow up and continue the investigation with the local Spanish organizer of UNITE.”

Fans of Steve Aoki and the other performers certainly got more than they expected when attending Tomorrowland, but thank goodness everyone is relatively unscathed.

(Via The Telegraph)