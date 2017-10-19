Instagram

There’s a new, brutal supergroup out there and they are set to storm the stage live for the first time in just a few month’s time. The Legend Of The Seagullmen is a band comprised of Danny Carey, Tool’s polyrhythmic-adoring drum wizard, Mastodon’s fearsome frontman Brent Hinds, as well as Dimitri Coats from the band Off! as well as movie director Jimmy Hayward. This December, the group will storm the stage at Primus’ annual A Goblin In The New Year show at the Fox Theater in Oakland, California.

The Legend Of The Seagullmen first came together sometime back in 2015. Since that time, their various other main gigs have called for their attention, but it seems as though they have found enough spare pockets of time over the last few months to write and record their first record. Hayward recently posted a picture of himself shaking hands with Carey while holding what looks to be a test pressing that release. In the caption he makes sure to thank Queens Of The Stone Age’s Troy Van Leeuwen for the “amazing experience,” suggesting his involvement in the project in some form as well.

For Carey anyway, The Legend Of The Seagullmen must provide a welcome distraction from the endless queries about the state of the next Tool record. It’s not like his bandmate Maynard James Keenan is sitting around waiting for him to hammer out the necessary rhythms anyway.