2017 was a fairly active year for Tool. They headlined a few festivals, toured a bit, and even re-recorded 1992’s “Opiate” for some reason. However, the question still remains: when will the album they’ve been working on for nearly a decade finally see the light of day? According to drummer Danny Carey, the new music will finally be available in 2018.

Appearing on the MetalSucks Podcast, Carey sparked hope from Tool fans for the band’s fifth studio album, though he didn’t provide very many details. “It’ll be out,” he said. “It’ll be out in 2018.” If this ambiguous quote is to be believed, the band is scheduled headlining slot at the 2018 installment of Rock On The Range might indicate that the record will be slated for release sometime in the spring. Sounds promising, but far from guaranteed.

In the meantime, one of the most perplexing frontmen in rock Maynard James Keenan’s other band A Perfect Circle are set to release their first studio album in 14 years in 2018. We have proof for this one, though, as the band shared sampling of new music with “The Doom” back in October. No word on when the full effort will actually hit stands, though. It’s hard being a fan of Maynard James Keenan.