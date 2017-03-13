Meet The Midwestern Rock God Who Literally Bleeds For His Art

Tool Could Be Coming To Your City For The First Time In A Decade

Contributing Writer
03.13.17

Tim Cadiente

Prog-metal godheads Tool have announced a string of new North American tour dates. While the wait continues on, and on, and on for their next album to drop, the band will bring their sensory-overloading show to a number of cities across the Northeast and Midwest, while also taking time out to hit a few Canadian cities in between.

The tour kicks off in May in Fairfax, VA and the band promises an “unparalleled sonic and visual experience” on their delightfully GeoCities-reminiscent website. Tickets for the tour go on sale on March 17 via Ticketmaster. Check out the tour dates below.

05/24 — Fairfax, VA @ Eaglebank Arena
05/27 — Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
05/28 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
05/30 — Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena
05/31 — Hamilton, Ontario @ First Ontario Centre
06/02 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
06/04 — New York, NY @ Governor’s Ball
06/05 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
06/07 — Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
06/08 — Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

If you don’t see your city listed, fear not. The announcement seems to hint at further dates to come, advising “fans of the band to keep checking back with the Tool websites and socials for additional shows.”

That long-awaited comeback is looking more and more likely by the day, you guys. Is it too much to ask for a 10,000 Days follow-up? Who are we kidding? Yeah, probably.

Around The Web

TAGSTOOL
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP