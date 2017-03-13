Tool Could Be Coming To Your City For The First Time In A Decade

Tim Cadiente

Prog-metal godheads Tool have announced a string of new North American tour dates. While the wait continues on, and on, and on for their next album to drop, the band will bring their sensory-overloading show to a number of cities across the Northeast and Midwest, while also taking time out to hit a few Canadian cities in between.

The tour kicks off in May in Fairfax, VA and the band promises an “unparalleled sonic and visual experience” on their delightfully GeoCities-reminiscent website. Tickets for the tour go on sale on March 17 via Ticketmaster. Check out the tour dates below.

05/24 — Fairfax, VA @ Eaglebank Arena

05/27 — Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

05/28 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/30 — Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena

05/31 — Hamilton, Ontario @ First Ontario Centre

06/02 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

06/04 — New York, NY @ Governor’s Ball

06/05 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

06/07 — Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

06/08 — Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

If you don’t see your city listed, fear not. The announcement seems to hint at further dates to come, advising “fans of the band to keep checking back with the Tool websites and socials for additional shows.”

That long-awaited comeback is looking more and more likely by the day, you guys. Is it too much to ask for a 10,000 Days follow-up? Who are we kidding? Yeah, probably.