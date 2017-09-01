Game Of Thrones is one of the most expansive shows ever filmed in the history of television, with a large cast of characters all inhabiting different parts of Westeros and beyond. One of the thrills of this most recent season of the show was watching so many of these characters we’ve followed for years finally get a chance to occupy the same airspace. Four characters got the chance to chew up some scenery together beyond the wall this year; The Hound, Tormund Giantsbane, Ser Jorah Mormont, and Beric Dondarrion. As it turns out, they became pretty good friends behind the scenes as well.

In a recent video posted to Instagram, Kristofer Hivju who plays Tormund shared a clip of himself, along with his fellow actors sitting around their trailers playing a cover of Tom Waits’ “I Hope That I Don’t Fall In Love With You.” Given Rory McCann aka The Hound’s presence, maybe a track off Rain Dogs would’ve been more appropriate, but I digress. In the caption, Hivju called the group the “Brotherhood without banjos” and declared that, “Our new album is called: ‘What will fate bring us???’” Move over random soldier played by pop sensation Ed Sheeran!

This isn’t the first time Hivju shared a video of his musical exploits with some of the cast of the show. A week he uploaded a short clip of McCann performing the classic song “Yellow Bird” by The Mills Brothers as well.