Torres Take A Terrifying Trip Through The Forest In Her ‘Helen In The Woods’ Video

09.19.17 50 mins ago

So far, Torres has teamed up with director Ashley Connor on two visually powerful videos, for “Skim” and “Three Futures,” both from her upcoming album Three Futures. The first two clips took place in the same retro-styled house and tackled themes of intimacy and sexuality, but in the new video for “Helen In The Woods,” Torres leaves the house, and it gets pretty scary.

While the previous two videos gave scenes room to breathe, that seems to be far from the intent this time around. The camera cuts quickly between mostly unstable and unsettling shots of Torres cruising through the woods, in poorly lit rooms, through distorted lenses, and other visual techniques that create a strong sense of unease. The song itself has a Nine Inch Nails-like dark and tense energy, and the lyrics paint a creepy portrait of a sinister character:

“You come home from school to find her naked in your bed / Everybody always said Helen’s funny in the head / Threw her class ring to the voices in the trees / Keep an eye out good, ’cause Helen’s in the woods.”

Watch the “Helen In The Woods” video above, and find the Three Futures tracklist below.

1. “Tongue Slap Your Brains Out”
2. “Skim”
3. “Three Futures”
4. “Righteous Woman”
5. “Greener Stretch”
6. “Helen In The Woods”
7. “Bad Baby Pie”
8. “Marble Focus”
9. “Concrete Ganesha”
10. “To Be Given A Body”

Around The Web

TAGSTorres

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 2 hours ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 4 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP