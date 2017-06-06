Torres’ Smoldering ‘Skim’ Video Excavates Intimacy, And Introduces Her As A 4AD Artist

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Mackenzie Scott, the singer/songwriter who performs and creates as Torres has gone blonde. Platinum. Scott is a Nashville native whose searing style and smoldering voice quickly catapulted her to upper echelon of the indie stratosphere ever since her self-titled 2013 debut, and it’s been nothing but a quick rise for her since then.

Her follow-up sophomore album, 2015’s Sprinter, became a year-defining record, equal parts tenderness and ferocity, with silvery guitar, little pockets of insurmountable noise, and lyrics that cut to the quick. It put Scott on a whole new level; she knew it, her audience knew it, and it turns out, indie giant 4AD records knew it too. So, it makes sense that she’d feel like flipping her hair from burnished brunette to a sleek white-blonde — this is a brand new phase for her.

Along with the announcement that she’ll join the 4AD family, Scott has also shared a new Torres video and song, the electrifying “Skim,” which was directed by Ashley Connor, a director who has helmed several other powerful, female-first videso, like Mitski’s “Your Best American Girl,” Angel Olsen’s “Shut Up Kiss Me,” and “Intern,” and Jenny Hval’s “That Battle Is Over,” among many others.

Unsurprisingly, the clip depicts Scott grappling with human touch, intimacy, and loneliness, all in the setting of a neon-lit ’70s mansions. It’s weird and exciting, and most of all, a statement from an artist who doesn’t flinch away from her own strange impulses. Watch it above, and catch Torres out on on extended tour this year, dates below.

06/24 –- Bialystok, PL @ Halfway Festival

07/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ School Night @ Bardot

07/21 -– San Francisco, CA @ Popscene @ Ricksaw

07/23 -– Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

08/19 -– Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival

09/28 –- Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

09/29 –- Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

09/30 –- Boston, MA @ Sinclair

10/01 –- Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus

10/03 -– Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

10/05 -– Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

10/06 –- Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

10/09 -– Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

10/11 -– Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

10/17 –- San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

10/20 –- Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

10/21 –- Denver CO @ Larimer Lounge

10/23 -– St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

10/24 -– Nashville, TN @ High Watt

10/25 -– Columbus, OH @ The Basement

10/27 -– Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/04 –- Reykjavik, IS @ @ Iceland Airwaves

11/07 –- Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen

11/08 –- London, UK @ Tufnell Park Dome

11/09 –- Brighton, UK @ The Haunt

11/10 –- Paris, FR @ Le Point Ephemere

11/11 –- Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

11/13 -– Cologne, DE @ Gebaude 9

11/14 –- Hamburg, DE @ Waagenbau

11/15 –- Berlin, DE @ Kantine a Berghain

11/16 –- Munich, DE @ Ampere

11/18 — Brusels, BE @ Botanique Rotonde