TR One’s ‘One Month Has Passed’ Is a Dubby, Time-Lapsed Dream

11.21.17 1 hour ago

Irish techno duo TR One have returned with “One Month Has Passed,” the first new sounds from their upcoming EP that shares the same name. You can hear the song above.

Starting off with a tight high hat driven beat, TR One fold more and more elements into the song across its seven minutes. First a distant melody, off kilter-kicks, then a trembling bass note, before the song really starts taking shape and assemble like the pulse of a city filmed in time-lapse.

It’s the first new music we’ve heard from Tr One since last year’s Chicarlow EP. Previously the producers have released music on Lunar Disko Records, Apartment Records, POGO Recordsings and Nice & Nasty.

Earlier this month the duo shared a mix via their Soundcloud of the sounds they’ve recently been pulling from and inspired by. Called “No Quartz Lock 9,” the mix features acts as disparate as Dublin-based Italian house producer Lerosa, dancehall disruptors Equiknoxx and the soulful slow burn of 2-BMW’s “Don’t Tell Me (How Love Should Feel),” suggesting the material set to appear on A Month Has Passed will be just as varied.

A Month Has Passed tracklist is below:
1. “A Month Has Passed”
2. “The Boutique Of Neverending Dreams”
3. “The Printer (That Stole My Time)”
4. “Road To The Sea”

A Month Has Passed is out on 12/01 via Don’t Be Afraid. You can pre-order it here.

Around The Web

TAGSIrish TechnoOne Month Has PassedTR One

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP