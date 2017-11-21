Irish techno duo TR One have returned with “One Month Has Passed,” the first new sounds from their upcoming EP that shares the same name. You can hear the song above.

Starting off with a tight high hat driven beat, TR One fold more and more elements into the song across its seven minutes. First a distant melody, off kilter-kicks, then a trembling bass note, before the song really starts taking shape and assemble like the pulse of a city filmed in time-lapse.

It’s the first new music we’ve heard from Tr One since last year’s Chicarlow EP. Previously the producers have released music on Lunar Disko Records, Apartment Records, POGO Recordsings and Nice & Nasty.

Earlier this month the duo shared a mix via their Soundcloud of the sounds they’ve recently been pulling from and inspired by. Called “No Quartz Lock 9,” the mix features acts as disparate as Dublin-based Italian house producer Lerosa, dancehall disruptors Equiknoxx and the soulful slow burn of 2-BMW’s “Don’t Tell Me (How Love Should Feel),” suggesting the material set to appear on A Month Has Passed will be just as varied.

A Month Has Passed tracklist is below:

1. “A Month Has Passed”

2. “The Boutique Of Neverending Dreams”

3. “The Printer (That Stole My Time)”

4. “Road To The Sea”

A Month Has Passed is out on 12/01 via Don’t Be Afraid. You can pre-order it here.