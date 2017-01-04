Since fact-checking the claims President-Elect Donald Trump makes on Twitter has become a full-time job for many, it’s time to do a little digging into his latest, music-related tweet. Given the struggle the Trump administration has already faced to find musical talent to perform at his inauguration, and Trump’s subsequent displeasure with the situation, it makes sense that he’d try to big up the one teenager who is confirmed.
See his tweet above, which came this afternoon, claiming that sixteen-year-old Jackie Evancho’s album sales spiked since she signed on to sing the National Anthem for his swearing in ceremony. As journalist Parker Molloy quickly pointed out, this is not only false, the opposite is in fact true — though it probably has little to do with Trump.
“Molloy also pointed out that the teenage opera singer, who is a veteran America’s Got Talent contestant, has a transgender sister who has written about her experience of coming out in a moving piece for Teen Vogue, which makes Jackie’s decision to perform for Trump — whose running mate openly supports the harmful practice of conversion therapy, which has been outlawed and sanctioned as dangerous by the Human Rights Campaign — even more puzzling.”
