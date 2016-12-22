Donald Trump’s team has struggled to line up prime talent to perform at his inauguration, and he’s reportedly livid as a result.
Mark Burnett, who created and produced The Apprentice, is overseeing the inauguration festivities, and even he seems to be grasping at straws. So, he brought in talent recruiter Suzanne Bender, who is a former booker on Dancing With the Stars and American Idol, to help. Her arrival is seen as a “hail mary” shakeup to satisfy the “unhappy” Trump mere weeks before the inauguration, which can’t boast any A-list acts at this time.
A number of top-list performers, including Garth Brooks, Elton John, and Andrea Bocelli, were asked to take part in the Inauguration festivities but declined. Bocelli seemed to be on the verge of saying yes but reportedly passed after pressure from fans. This does appear to be a common concern among performers, as they don’t want to “normalize” Trump and alienate their own fanbase. Dixie Chicks manager Simon Renshaw clued The Wrap in about Trump-related fears for performers: “If anyone does do it, I hope that the check that they get is in the nine figures. Because it’s probably the last check they’re ever going to get.”
Despite their difficulties, there are apparently a few acts that will participate. Consequence of Sound reveals that the lineup includes the following acts: The American Gentleman; The Reagan Years (“one of the HOTTEST ’80s cover bands”); wedding band The Mixx; DJ Freedom; and The Star Spangled Singers. In a late breaking bit of news, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints announced that The Mormon Tabernacle Choir will be performing during the festivities. So, it’s shaping up to be a rocking party.
(Via The Wrap & Consequence of Sound & The Hollywood Reporter)
HA HA HA!
If you miss any of these bands at the inauguration, you can catch them at Will Rosenstein’s bar mitzvah in Silver Spring on the 28th.
No more comments needed.
*applauds*
Sounds like he should settle for Toby Keith.
Can Ben Carson sing?
Ben Carson? I’ll bet DT asked if he could rap
They should just force them to perform, the way Christian bakers should be forced to back cakes. Amiright?
The mother of all false equivalencies
Sure if the artists in question operated a business that was available to the general public where they would agree to sing at any event for any person for an agreed-upon price. But since that’s now how A-list musical acts operate, then no.
Seriously? What’s next? First we give women the right to vote, then we have to let the blacks into our schools, now they want us to treat the gays like human beings? MANUFACTURED SOCIAL OUTRAGE!!!!!
Speaking strictly as an evangelical, how dare bakers be asked to do something that Jesus recommended they do in the first place?
What a thin skinned piece of shit to be worked up over something this trivial
Just ask Rick Perry to repeat his Dancing With The Stars routine and call it a day. Jesus, Donald, stop being such a little bitch.
Meanwhile ted nugent is sitting in a corner crying somewhere.
While any artist has a right to not perform, it’s nutless of the acts that would perform but are caving into liberal pressure and pressure from their fans.
Yeah it’s weird that professionals who make millions of dollars in the entertainment industry might make a calculated business decision based on how it would affect both their image and future earning potential. Nutless losers!
Anyone who agrees to perform should demand payment in advance. Remember, Trump has a habit of stiffing people that perform services for him.
and hazard pay, like the cafeteria workers on the Death Star should have gotten.
See…even Andrea Bocelli can see this would be career suicide…
“You know what I’d do? I’d take that deal ‘n’ crawfish, then drill that ol’ Devil in the ass.” – Curly Bill Brocius, Tombstone.
And with a flute up his nose: Ralph Wiggum. “That’s some nice flutin’!”
This is all fun and everything but lets not kid our selves, This is Donald Trump, he has done nothing but defy odds, expect to see Justin Timberlake hand in hand with Kid Rock.
Good.
That is all.
I heard Nickelback is gonna open for Nickelback
Really don’t get why any country star would turn him down. Are those fans his base?