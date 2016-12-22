Donald Trump’s team has struggled to line up prime talent to perform at his inauguration, and he’s reportedly livid as a result.
Mark Burnett, who created and produced The Apprentice, is overseeing the inauguration festivities, and even he seems to be grasping at straws. So, he brought in talent recruiter Suzanne Bender, who is a former booker on Dancing With the Stars and American Idol, to help. Her arrival is seen as a “hail mary” shakeup to satisfy the “unhappy” Trump mere weeks before the inauguration, which can’t boast any A-list acts at this time.
A number of top-list performers, including Garth Brooks, Elton John, and Andrea Bocelli, were asked to take part in the Inauguration festivities but declined. Bocelli seemed to be on the verge of saying yes but reportedly passed after pressure from fans. This does appear to be a common concern among performers, as they don’t want to “normalize” Trump and alienate their own fanbase. Dixie Chicks manager Simon Renshaw clued The Wrap in about Trump-related fears for performers: “If anyone does do it, I hope that the check that they get is in the nine figures. Because it’s probably the last check they’re ever going to get.”
Despite their difficulties, there are apparently a few acts that will participate. Consequence of Sound reveals that the lineup includes the following acts: The American Gentleman; The Reagan Years (“one of the HOTTEST ’80s cover bands”); wedding band The Mixx; DJ Freedom; and The Star Spangled Singers. In a late breaking bit of news, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints announced that The Mormon Tabernacle Choir will be performing during the festivities. So, it’s shaping up to be a rocking party.
(Via The Wrap & Consequence of Sound & The Hollywood Reporter)
If you miss any of these bands at the inauguration, you can catch them at Will Rosenstein’s bar mitzvah in Silver Spring on the 28th.
Sounds like he should settle for Toby Keith.
Can Ben Carson sing?
Ben Carson? I’ll bet DT asked if he could rap
They should just force them to perform, the way Christian bakers should be forced to back cakes. Amiright?
The mother of all false equivalencies
Sure if the artists in question operated a business that was available to the general public where they would agree to sing at any event for any person for an agreed-upon price. But since that’s now how A-list musical acts operate, then no.
Seriously? What’s next? First we give women the right to vote, then we have to let the blacks into our schools, now they want us to treat the gays like human beings? MANUFACTURED SOCIAL OUTRAGE!!!!!
Speaking strictly as an evangelical, how dare bakers be asked to do something that Jesus recommended they do in the first place?
The funniest part of this comment Is the fact you actually thought you were making a good point
Oh sunny-dee you are an absolute delight. Please continue to post on political threads. You just reinforce the idiocy of your ilk…
False equivalence how? Because one group has a belief you agree with and one doesn’t? Freedom isn’t there to protect the stuff you (or the majority, speaking generally) likes. It is to protect the minority opinion.
What a thin skinned piece of shit to be worked up over something this trivial
Just ask Rick Perry to repeat his Dancing With The Stars routine and call it a day. Jesus, Donald, stop being such a little bitch.
I’d pay to watch Perry dance with Dump.
Meanwhile ted nugent is sitting in a corner crying somewhere.
The Trump team hasn’t made it to the E-list yet.
While any artist has a right to not perform, it’s nutless of the acts that would perform but are caving into liberal pressure and pressure from their fans.
Yeah it’s weird that professionals who make millions of dollars in the entertainment industry might make a calculated business decision based on how it would affect both their image and future earning potential. Nutless losers!
@ak3647 you a big Lena Dunham fan?
Those darn crazy liberals always using that darned First Amendment to express their opinions! Don’t they know there is only one Amendment that is important (its the 2nd)?
@frambley1 if i promise not to assume your gender and violate your safe space, don’t assume my 2nd Amendment stance. Also, the right of the artists to play the inaugauration is being persuaded by fans threatening to not buy albums or concert tix. Not quite the same thing as the artist exercising their rights but sure thing, 1st Amendment. Gotcha
Speckinzeedouche: You’re under the mistaken impression that a-list talent wants to play for him.
Also: Der kermin’ fer er guns!
@Speckinzeedouche What is with this “safe space” and “triggered” garbage that Trump fanboys like to toss about as if it is an insult? It just makes you look like a child.
Ultimately, it is the decision of these artists whether or not to play the inauguration. Might some feel pressure and backlash if they played? Sure, quite possibly, although the degree to which it would be felt is all theoretical at this point. Then again, we also have the idiots on the Right who were calling for a boycott of Rogue One, as if it was written and filmed with Trump in mind. Neither side has a monopoly on this type of behavior.
But given that artists tend to be liberal and even a sizable number of Republicans think Trump sucks, I think most of these musicians are refusing to play the inauguration more because of their personal feelings than business interests.
@Speckinzeedouche Awww, yes. Tell us more about those sissy liberals and their safe spaces, while your d-list reality show demagogue runs to Twitter to throw a thin-skinned manchild tantrum every time a magazine or sketch comedy show says something about him he doesn’t like. Something he spends more time doing than attending intelligence briefings, by the way.
It’s doubly ironic given that conservatives are now masters of intellectual ‘safe spaces’, given that they now operate almost entirely within the vacuum of the conservative echo chamber, out of necessity.
Anyone who agrees to perform should demand payment in advance. Remember, Trump has a habit of stiffing people that perform services for him.
and hazard pay, like the cafeteria workers on the Death Star should have gotten.
Yeah, like those little dancing and singing girls that performed at a rally and then they were stiffed by the soon to be Fraudster in Chief. What a loser.
See…even Andrea Bocelli can see this would be career suicide…
“You know what I’d do? I’d take that deal ‘n’ crawfish, then drill that ol’ Devil in the ass.” – Curly Bill Brocius, Tombstone.
And with a flute up his nose: Ralph Wiggum. “That’s some nice flutin’!”
This is all fun and everything but lets not kid our selves, This is Donald Trump, he has done nothing but defy odds, expect to see Justin Timberlake hand in hand with Kid Rock.
Kid Rock would probably do it.
I heard Nickelback is gonna open for Nickelback
Really don’t get why any country star would turn him down. Are those fans his base?
My thought too. Toby Keith and…whoever else sings country should be all over this!
Kellyanne Conway offered to do her best Kelly Clarkson inauguration copy of ‘My Country, Tis of Thee’–with altered lyrics.
In my dream scenario Kanye West accepts Trumps offer to play the inauguration then proceeds to say nigga so many times that even the white supremacists are offended.
D-List celebrities? I disagree. Sally Bowles is renowned as “the toast of Mayfair”.
Smashmouth and Chumbawumba have their hands raised
Chumbawamba were a bunch of anarchists, so I doubt it.
The Mixx’ last record was severely underrated!
But but but it was just weeks ago that: “Trump’s team denied the allegations [of offering ambassadorships for securing talent]. “There is no truth to this insinuation,” said committee spokesperson Boris Epshteyn. “First-class entertainers are eager to participate in the inaugural events. The inauguration as a whole will be an exciting and uniting celebration of freedom and democracy. We will be releasing further details at the appropriate time.” ”
[nymag.com]
Maybe these guys will play.
[youtu.be]
Republicans have shit on the entertainment industry for years. This is what you get. I’m sure Victoria Jackson is free to sing some songs.
[www.youtube.com]
This would be so much funnier if he weren’t actually being inaugurated.
Too bad all the Hank Williamses are dead….
Well, there is Hank III. But gonna guess he’s a no.
I hate to break it to y’all, but the Reagan Years and the Mixx? They’re the same band: [www.thereaganyears.com]
i believe the inauguration day riots will be spectacular and i’ll regret not being there.
Gary Busey still knows how to play guitar and Meatloaf can still sing. They might do it.
Poor Trump. I wonder if William Hung is available.
I wouldn’t exactly call it a “rocking” party with the entertainers he’s got. And as far as I’m concerned, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir sold themselves to the devil with this gig. No one wants to be part of it. Either they won’t get paid or they could get sued or get death threats. If I were all entertainers, I would play it safe and NOT get involved. Besides, more people have vowed NOT to watch this fiasco. It’s been sickening enough seeing & hearing him the past 2 years.