Donald Trump has gotten into his fair share of beefs with musicians and controversies since he was elected president — well even before that, really — but a new development shared today by One Direction’s Liam Payne is sure to have Directioners fuming.

“Trump actually kicked us out of his hotel once,” Payne told the UK magazine Rollacoster. The magazine isn’t online, but The Sun published some excerpts from it, which included this troubling story about the current President of the United States.