Twain’s ‘Solar Pilgrim’ Introduces A Cosmic, Standout Folksinger

It’s rare to hear a song that immediately reels me in, it’s even more rare that the person who tips me off to a new song be a member of another of my favorite bands, but that’s how Twain’s “Solar Pilgrim” popped up. Yesterday, another of 2017’s finest emerging bands, Big Thief, shared the debut single off Twain’s debut album, Rare Feeling along with some high praise, according to a press release the band called him “a voice for the ineffable that must be heard.”

Listen to "Solar Pilgrim," the first single from @twain 's new LP Rare Feeling, out October 20th on @keeledscales https://t.co/hTzAfpHQyT — Big Thief (@bigthiefmusic) August 23, 2017

Twain is the bluesy folk project of Mt. Davidson, a musician who has worked with the likes of The Low Anthem, Spirit Family Reunion, and Deslondes, but is now focused solely on his own solo career. Big Thief is certainly not the only act who are cosigning his debut heavily; Tyler Williams of The Head And The Heart spoke highly of the band, as did Dr. Dog’s Scott McMicken, who co-recorded Rare Feeling with Adrian Olsen who has worked on albums from the likes of Natalie Prass and Matthew E. White.

Twain nestles comfortably between the zany psych-folk of Dr. Dog and the elegant creaminess of Spacebomb’s lush sound. “Solar Pilgrim” is cosmic folk, bright and sparkling, but with all the caterwauling and rough bits that the most stoic traditionalist might desire. It’s as lonely a song as you’ll hear, the kind of mourner that provides its own comfort, even if there’s no real relief to be found here. Sometimes, a shared wound is better than any kind of balm. Listen above and look for more from this fascinating, inventive new folksinger.

Rare Feeling is out 10/20 via Keeled Scales. Pre-order it here.