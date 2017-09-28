Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Earlier this summer, Tyler, The Creator released his excellent Flower Boy, which was a sonic departure from his previous material and just barely missed out on the number one spot on the Billboard charts, coming in close second to Lana Del Rey’s Lust For Life. The new era of Tyler’s music also brought with it an incredibly vibrant stage show, which he showcased during a performance of “911” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and also during a full set at this summer’s Panorama Festival.

For his performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Tyler toned back the props and focused on filling the stage with beautiful lighting, getting help from Fallon‘s house band The Roots for a performance of “See You Again,” once of the most striking songs on Flower Boy. Longtime collaborator Kali Uchis also joined Tyler on stage in front of a blue sky backdrop to perform the female vocals on the song’s chorus. Check out the performance above.

Recently, Tyler took to Twitter to reveal that he originally wrote “See You Again” for former One Directioner Zayn, but “that b*tch flaked on studio time twice, so I kept the ref for myself, worked out actually.” The track is a stand-out on Flower Boy, so it’s probably for the better that Tyler was able to keep it for himself.