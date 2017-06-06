Courtesy of U2

U2’s tour surrounding the 30th anniversary of one of their most influential albums, 1987’s Joshua Tree is epic. I know this firsthand after I had the privilege of attending the Los Angeles stop of the tour, and I was blown away by the sheer scale of what they’ve accomplished. Sometimes, being a young U2 fan can feel a bit lonely, as a lot of their fanbase is much older than I am — you saw that it’s a 30th anniversary, right? Most of my friends know U2 solely as the band who had their newest album appear at will in iTunes.

But their anniversary tour is fascinating because it lets one of the greatest arena rock bands still doing the damn thing stretch their legs, and return to their own roots. In 2017, that feels like an important exercise for all of us. Turns out, their fans are more than willing to go through this journey along with the band, because their tour has already been extended to continue in North America, Mexico, and South America.

They’ll be playing in the US through September, with additional dates in Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, and Brazil in October. For those Mexican and South American dates, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will open. Check out the full additional tour dates here and below, and get tickets before this opportunity passes you by.

09/3 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

09/05 — Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field

09/08 — Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium

09/10 — Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium

09/12 — Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium

09/16 — St. Louis, MO @ The Dome At America’s Center

09/22 — San Diego, CA @ Qualcomm Stadium

10/03 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

10/07 — Bogota, Columbia, Estadio @ El Campin

10/10 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ La Plata

10/ 14 — Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional

10/19 — Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Morumbi Stadium