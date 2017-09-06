Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Just a week after giving the world a quick taste of their upcoming album in the form of the vintage rocker “The Blackout,” today, Irish rock supergroup U2 has decided officially unveil the first single from Songs Of Experience. Titled, “You’re The Best Thing About Me,” U2’s latest musical offering is a bundle of contradictions. The music itself is bubbly, effervescent; filled with big hooks and soaring vocals by lead singer Bono. However, the lyrics themselves are actually quite dark.

At its heart, “You’re The Best Thing About Me” is a song about acknowledging the goodness in your partner, the value they add to your life and then choosing to abandon them anyway. “I been crying out, ‘How bad can a good time be?’ Bono ponders aloud. “Shooting off my mouth, that’s another great thing about me / I have everything but I feel like nothing at all / There’s no risky thing for a man who’s determined to fall.”

Combined with “The Blackout,” their appearance on Kendrick Lamar’s album DAMN, and their ongoing Joshua Tree tour that’s garnered rave reviews in nearly every city it’s visited, it really seems that U2 are primed to rebound from the public relations debacle that was their last album Songs Of Innocence, that was uploaded onto everyone’s iPhones a couple of years back and gave the group one of their first major public backlashes in quite some time.

You can listen to “You’re The Best Thing About Me” above.