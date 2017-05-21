Tattoos You Can Hear

U2, Metallica, And Ryan Adams All Performed Songs In Honor Of Chris Cornell

05.21.17 2 hours ago

After Chris Cornell’s passing, while various news reports and details of his death were still trickling out, friends and peers began to pay tribute to his accomplished life and career. Ann Wilson of Heart, who Cornell inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, performed one of Cornell’s signature songs “Black Hole Sun” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and WWE’s Chris Jericho shared his thoughts on Cornell’s tragic passing as well.

Over the weekend, many more artists added to the ever-growing list of tributes to the former Soundgarden frontman and his career. Bono and U2, while performing at the Rose Bowl in California, added “Black Hole Sun” to their set while also dedicating “Running to Stand Still” to Chris.

